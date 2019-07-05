ICC World Cup 2019 PAK vs BAN: Preview

Pakistan and Bangladesh are two teams that have emerged from the debris to dazzle the World Cup with their brilliant performances.

After their defeat against India for which the team faced a lot of criticism, Pakistan bounced back to win three matches in a row to spark hopes of a repeat of 1992. Their campaign in this edition has an eerie similarity with their 1992 victorious march to glory. The only difference this time they have to make a comeback from the group stages.

However, Pakistan can take heart from some brilliant individual performances. Mohammad Amir has been outstanding, their leading wicket-taker for far. Shaheen Afridi showed the world a glimpse of his immense talent in the matches against New Zealand and Afghanistan. Babar Azam has proved in the chase against New Zealand that he has the ability to become the mainstay of Pakistan's batting in the coming years. The team, despite their World Cup failure, has a core group of talented players who can form the base of Pakistan's rebuilding phase.

Bangladesh are no longer minnows. They have emerged from the shadows of failures and struggles to become a force to reckon with in this tournament. They have displayed some audacious individual performances but failed to click as a team. Shakib Al Hasan has been outstanding for them, arguably the prime contender for the Man of the Tournament. He has shone with both the bat and ball, proving his class as the best allrounder in the world. Mohammad Saifuddin has been a find for Bangladesh, with his batting being the added bonus. This is probably the last World Cup for many veterans of this side, so they would like to bow out on a high.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

How to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Pitch report: The pitch a Lord's is expected to assist the batsmen, though it will have some turn for the spinners.

Weather report: The weather is expected to remain bright and sunny with no chance of rain.

Team news: Both the teams are likely to field an unchanged side

Probable XI:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk&c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Imad Wasim.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman.

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, Bangladesh 7/4, Pakistan 8/15