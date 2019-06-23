ICC World Cup 2019 PAK vs SA: How to watch

The match between South Africa and Pakistan, though a clash between two teams experiencing dwindling forms, has a great significance in terms of the top four race.

South Africa are hoping against hope for some salvation and Pakistan still have a slim chance of qualifying for the top four.

Both the teams need to deliver improved performances to get some wins under their belts from the rest of the matches. The match can be an edge of the seat contest, with both the teams vying for survival.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

How to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

Team news: Pakistan could drop Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali because of their poor form. For South Africa, Jean-Paul Duminy could make a comeback into the playing eleven.

Pitch report: Lord's has generally favoured spinners over the years and if the conditions remain overcast, even the pace bowlers can extract something from the pitch.

Probable XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Wahaz Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Muhammad Hasnain

Betting Odds: According to Oddschecker, Pakistan 6/5, South Africa 4/5