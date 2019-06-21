ICC World Cup 2019 SL vs ENG: Weather report

England will be looking to go a step closer to sealing a semifinal spot when they take on Sri Lanka on Friday. The team is in red hot form with both batsmen and bowlers contributing heavily.

Joe Root is notching up runs on a consistent basis and Eoin Morgan came back to his destructive best by scoring a blistering 148 runs off 71 balls, an innings that was laced with 17 sixes, the most by any batsman in an ODI knock.

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have upped the speedometer by bowling deadly spells of fast bowling. Adil Rashid is yet to find his mojo in this tournament, but his class and pedigree assures that he is a spinner England can bank on safely.

Sri Lanka have tumbled so far in their 2019 World Cup campaign. They have failed to deliver convincing performances and against Australia they had the chance to pull off an improbable victory after Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera gave them a solid start, only to falter in the middle overs. The failure of the middle order has been a matter of concern for them, and against a marauding England, they batsmen need to step up either while chasing or putting up big score.

Weather report: The weather is expected to remain bright and sunny and the temperature will hover around 8-15 degrees Celcius

Probable XI:

England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince/Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, England 1/10, Sri Lanka 8/1