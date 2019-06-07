ICC World Cup 2019 SL vs PAK: How to watch

They lost their opening match of the tournament by 7 wickets. When everyone wrote them off, they decided to pull off something incredible. Pakistan's 14 run win over the much-fancied England showed that it will be foolishness if anyone wanted to take them lightly.

It demonstrated why the team is considered mercurial, why despite their poor form before the tournament some experts kept them in their list of semifinalists, amid much rebuke and criticism. Their batting came out with all guns blazing against England, with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman providing them with the much-needed opening stand Pakistan has been missing for long.

The inclusion of the seasoned warriors Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik has bestowed them solidity in the middle order and Sarfaraz Ahmed's return to form is a huge relief for both the captain himself and coach Micky Arthur. In the bowling department, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz would like to continue their good form.

Sri Lanka lost their first match by 10 wickets against a rampaging West Indies. In their second match (rain curtailed), they scampered to a 34 runs win against Afghanistan. Lanka's veteran bowler and current spearhead Malinga wants his team to "feel the shame of loss". Sri Lanka needs to follow Malinga's cue and remember their pride and glorious cricketing history if they aim to dictate the outcome of the tournament in their favour.

Match time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Team News and conditions: Both have a full squad and are expected to field the same eleven.

Pitch report: Three 350+ totals have been scored in this ground in the last one month. So, expect a belter with the batters raining sixes and fours. But as this World Cup has witnessed, the once flat decks can suddenly change their colours and turn into a treacherous minefield. Nevertheless, both the teams will look to score big.

Probable XI

Pakistan: Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarafarz Ahmed (c&wk), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Aneglo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Betting odds: According to Oddschecker, Pakistab 7/19, Sri Lanka 9/4