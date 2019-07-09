ICC World Cup 2019: What if there is a washout?

India and New Zealand will face each other in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2019. Their encounter in the group stage resulted in a washout, so this will be first time these two teams will face each other in this World Cup.

India have lost just one match in this tournament against England, while New Zealand have suffered three consecutive loses after winning their first five matches.

According to metcheck.com, there is a forecast of heavy rainfall during the match at Old Trafford. If a washout happens on Tuesday (as have been the case so many times in this tournament), the match will be played on Wednesday, a reserve day that the ICC has kept for the semifinals. But, what if rain decides to ravage the match tomorrow also?

The final #CWC19 standings table! A loss to South Africa in Manchester means Australia finish second on the points table behind India. pic.twitter.com/cIMNDM4utP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 6, 2019

India finished the group stage as the top-ranked team in the points table while New Zealand ended up in the fourth position. If the match is abandoned without any possibility of a result, then India will advance to the final by virtue of their superior ranking the points table. So, the 'Men in Blue' have an advantage for maintaining consistency all throughout the tournament so far.

Similarly, if the second semifinal between Australia and England is washed out, then Australia will advance to the final because of their second position in the points table against England's third.