Imam, the star Pakistan need

In a short span, Imam-ul-Haq has showed how big a run machine he is at the crease, quite like his uncle and former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq.

The family background meant his selection in Pakistan team was questioned, Inzamam being the chief selector. Imam, however, has quickly proven that he doesn’t require any backing. The 23-year-old has shown prowess worthy of making the national side on his own abilities.

A century against Sri Lanka on debut was just the start needed to answer his critics. It made him only the second player from Pakistan to hit a century on debut after Salim Eliahi. That was in October 2017.

Since then, the bespectacled left-handed opener has played 28 ODIs and scored 1387 runs at an average above 60 with six centuries to his name. In fact, four centuries came in first nine matches. No batsman in the history of the game has raced so fast right off the blocks.

Against Zimbabwe, Imam and Fakhar Zaman combined for a marathon 304 runs, the highest opening partnership in ODIs. Pakistan scored 399/1, reaching their highest score in ODIs.

The most glorious of Imam’s centuries came recently in the third ODI against England in Bristol, where he smashed 151, taking Pakistan to 358/9. It’s another matter that even Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy raised 159 for the opening stand to beat Pakistan inside 45 overs. Still, there is no doubt that going into the World Cup, Pakistan will rely on Imam to get them off to a big start.

Pakistan batting has been looking for star power for a long time and they may just found their answer in Imam. Only the World Cup will if he can withstand the pressure and prop up an inconsistent Pakistan side.