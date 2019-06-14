Ind-Pak tickets resold at Rs 60K

England maybe hosting the World Cup but it’s not their match against Australia that’s the biggest talking point. It’s Sunday’s India-Pakistan clash that’s going to set the television ratings soaring. With the capacity of the Old Trafford in Manchester, the venue of marquee clash, not exceeding 20000, the demand for the tickets has been at an all-time high and those who are eager to get a seat in the stadium are willing to pay through the nose.

For a big match like India and Pakistan, prices for the highest category stands don’t exceed 200 pounds (Rs 17,600), but fans are ready to cough up three times more to grab hold of a ticket in the lowest category. A website, Viagogo, is now buying tickets from the fans and is reselling them for enhanced prices, ranging approximately between Rs 20,000 and Rs 60,000. According to the website, 480 people have requested them to resell their tickets.

Dhawan trains in gym, Pant joins team

Even as the team management frets over Shikhar Dhawan’s recovery, the opener seems to be in high spirit. The day after the scans in Leeds, the southpaw tweeted motivational lines from Urdu poet Rahat Indori’s poem. The stanza roughly talks about no obstacle can keep one’s morale down.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain... Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain... Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi... Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain," Dhawan tweeted.

On Thursday, Dhawan posted a video on twitter of him training in the gym with his left-hand in plaster, doing leg exercises. The 33-year old also shared a message thanking his fans for their best wishes. "You can make these situations your nightmare or use it (as) an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone," Dhawan wrote.

Dhawan suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins delivery during his 109-ball 117 knock against Australia. Rishabh Pant, who was summoned as a cover for the injured batsman, joined the team on Friday but there’s no clarity on his status with the team management deciding to wait for another 10-12 days before taking a call on seeking a replacement.

“We'll take the call once he joins the team or once a decision is taken on Shikhar Dhawan,” said India’s fielding coach R Sridhar when asked if Pant would take full role with the Indian team while training. “Obviously, he's a wicket-keeper, we all know that, so I think we'll cross the bridge when we get to it.”