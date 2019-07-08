India did not lose on purpose: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has come out and refuted the suspicions surrounding India's loss to England in the World Cup. Many theories have been put out on the internet and elsewhere suggesting that India intentionally lost the match.

Former Pakistani cricketers Waqar Younis and Abdul Razzaq questioned India's sporting spirit after England defeated the 'men in blue' by 31 runs. Sarfaraz, however, has brushed these claims aside.

"No, no, it is not right to say this. I don't think India lost because of us. England played well to win," he told reporters.

Pakistan bowed out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after finishing in the fifth position on the points table. Though they had the same number of points as fourth-placed New Zealand, the Kiwis made the semi-finals because of their superior run rate.