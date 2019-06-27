India hang on to perfect record, blow apart Windies

Virat Kohli’s measured innings, M S Dhoni’s improvisation towards the end and a great performance from the bowlers saw India coast to their fifth win of the tournament to all but assure themselves of a place in the World Cup knockouts.

When India posted 268/7 after electing to bat first, they appeared to be short of 15-20 runs given the West Indies batting firepower, but on a two-paced Old Trafford surface -- the same pitch that was used for the West Indies-New Zealand game on Tuesday -- the Caribbeans imploded in spectacular fashion. While Shami set the ball rolling with a two-wicket (2/15) burst in his first spell of five overs, the spinners and Jasprit Bumrah joined the party to perform the final rites to pack off Jason Holder and company for a paltry 143 in 34.2 overs, here on Thursday.

The 125-run win took India to 11 points and second place in the table with an improved run-rate. Barring the unforeseen, the win should be enough for India to make the cut but it was the end of the road for West Indies.

Indian pacers Bumrah (2/9) and Shami (4/16) were fast and incisive in their opening spells, tying up openers Chris Gayle and Andre Russell’s replacement Sunil Ambris. Hardly a loose ball was bowled, and Gayle struggled to get going. Frustrated, he eventually attempted a pull off Shami’s delivery whose length wasn’t ideal for a such a shot. He was cramped for room and could only spoon the ball to Kedar Jadhav at mid-on.

In fine rhythm, Shami struck again to rattle Ambris’ timbers. The ball pitched outside off with upright seam and jagged back into the right-hander upon landing to crash into the stumps. It was the kind of delivery that would shatter the confidence of the batsmen coming in. Bumrah wasn’t lucky to get any breakthrough but he was frugal with his economy rate, conceding just six runs in four overs.

Bumrah wasn’t to be denied his share of success though, the world’s best fast bowler squeezing out whatever fight was left in West Indies with twin strikes in his return spell.

He removed centurion against New Zealand Carlos Brathwaite with a sucker ball, the nick was splendidly taken by Dhoni who dived to his right to complete a one-handed catch. With the next ball, Bumrah trapped Fabian Allen as Windies slipped to 107/7. There was no hat-trick but he had killed the game as a contest with that double-wicket maiden over.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was given out to a debatable decision by third umpire caught behind but K L Rahul (48, 64b, 6x4) and Kohli (72, 82b, 8x4) steadied the ship with a 69-run stand (89 balls). While Kohli once again was in supreme touch, Rahul refrained from playing any extravagant shot and was unlucky not to get his second half-century of the tournament.

India’s middle-order frailties came to the fore once again after it got exposed relatively early. Vijay Shankar failed to build on the start while Jadhav played a nothing shot as India were reduced to 140 for four after being 98 for one. A lot depended on Kohli and Dhoni but a false pull led to Indian skipper’s departure. While Dhoni (56 n.o.) remained painfully slow, playing out 27 dot balls in his 61-ball innings, Hardik Pandya (46, 38b, 5x4) provided the much-needed momentum to the innings. His fall at the start of the penultimate over wasn’t ideal for India, but Dhoni somewhat made up for his sluggish show, taking 16 off the final over by Oshane Thomas with two sixes and a four.

West Indies came up with a fine bowling show with their pacers, barring Thomas, working out good speeds and swinging the new ball. Kemar Roach (3/36) and Holder (2/33) were particularly impressive, taking out the top and middle order reasonably early in the innings. While they would have been happy with their bowling effort, Indian attack was too good on the day for Windies’ batsmen.