India will lose purposely to oust Pakistan: Basit Ali

In a sensational allegation, former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali has suggested India will intentionally lose against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to hurt Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. He made those comments while analysing Pakistan's 2019 World Cup campaign, as a pundit on a TV channel.

“India have played only five matches so far and they would never want Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final. India’s remaining matches are against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and everyone saw the way they played against Afghanistan. People don't say that they will lose intentionally but India will play in such a way that people won't be able to make any remarks. When playing Australia, David Warner didn't play at all.” Basit was quoted as saying by Pakistan-based ARY News.

Basit Ali reckons India will not want Pakistan to qualify for the semi-finals and may play poorly in their matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh 🙄 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/vwg3oFnnpl — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2019

"Cricket is not a game of chance. In 1992, New Zealand purposely lost to Pakistan (in the league stage) and Imran Khan would agree with that. The Kiwis lost so they could play the semi-final in their own country," he further added.