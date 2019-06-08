Indians have a scrap at the Oval

The match between India and Pakistan on June 16 would perhaps bring both the hostile nations to a standstill for reasons beyond cricketing, but when the Men in Blue face Australia here at The Oval on Sunday, it is sure to be one of the most watched contests of this World Cup.

It’s a marquee clash, spiced up by healthy rivalry, good-natured bantering and quality cricket. It’s a meeting of irresistible force and the immovable object. There is respect for each other, but no quarter is given, none asked. Both sides possess world class batsmen and probably two of the most well-rounded attacks. There is a little to separate the two in terms of talent and experience and it may all boil down to who wins the battle of nerves.

When India toured Down Under for the Test and limited-over series in December-January, Australia were a depleted side following the suspension of Steve Smith and David Warner. It showed up against a quality bowling of India. Barring Pat Cummins, their bowling looked jaded and batsmen appeared out of their depth. Shamed by off-field misdemeanours and hit by defeats, it appeared a team in crisis. For the first time in their history, Australia couldn't win any of the three series – Test, ODI and T20 – to India at home. Since then, though, they have on the mend.

The Aussies salvaged some pride when they stunned India 3-2 in the ODI series this February-March and followed it up with a 5-0 defeat of Pakistan in the UAE. Cut to the present, they are close to their best with all their top players in the squad. They have won both their games and seem primed to regain their lost primacy in the world of cricket.

Both Indian and Australia are coming off a similar outing in their respective previous matches. Australia showed steely determination to quell a spirited West Indies’ challenge while India, who were chasing a small total, had to work hard for their win against South Africa.

As has been repeatedly stressed by Virat Kohli, picking the right combination for specific conditions will hold key to their fortunes. India went with two wrist spinners in their opener with Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the two specialist seamers. With the pitch sporting decent amount of grass, a day before the match, it remains to be seen if India will be tempted to include Mohammad Shami at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav.

That Australia handled both the spinners expertly in India would also be working on Kohli’s mind. In that scenario, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja may come into the picture. The batting unit looks settled for now and Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century will keep him in good space mentally. K L Rahul looked comfortable at No 4 though he didn’t get a big score. M S Dhoni too looked assured with the bat and the controversy over the army insignia on his wicketkeeping gloves would do little to distract his focus from the job at hand.

Australia have a few issues to address, not least their wobbly top-order which struggled against some aggressive fast bowling by West Indies’ quicks. If not for the calming influence of Steve Smith (73) and the enterprise of Nathan Coulter-Nile (92), it could have been a different story for Australia who were down in the dumps at 79 for five. But then the fightback was the famous Aussie trait of never giving up. Once a healthy total was posted, the Mitchel Starc-led attack stopped the Caribbeans short of their target.

In the past, the matches between these two sides have been mostly about India’s batting and Australia’s bowling. This time, however, it could well be a battle between the two bowling attacks.