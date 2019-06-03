Many Pakistani players want to emulate Virat: Younis

Virat Kohli is the role model for many budding Pakistani players and they want to emulate the Indian skipper's playing style and his body language, revealed former Pakistan captain Younis Khan.

"Virat Kohli is also loved by Pakistanis. Today, many Pakistan players want to play like Kohli and be fit like him and have his body language," Younis said at India Today's 'Salaam Cricket 2019' show.

Younis said Kohli will play a big role in India's success at the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup.

"Even in the Asia Cup where he did not play, the stadiums weren't jampacked. He is a big factor for Indiain the World Cup," said Younis.

India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.