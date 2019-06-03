Ngidi ruled out for up to 10 days

South Africa pace bowler Lungi Ngidi will be sidelined for up to 10 days after suffering a hamstring strain in Sunday's World Cup defeat against Bangladesh.

Ngidi limped off the Oval pitch after bowling just four overs in Bangladesh's innings and Proteas team doctor Mohammed Moosajee revealed he won't be back for seven to 10 days.

That rules him out of the must-win clash with India in Southampton.

"Ngidi sustained sharp discomfort in his left hamstring. We decided he had a hamstring strain. He will be out for a week to 10 days," Moosajee told reporters.

"He will have a scan tomorrow (Monday). We hope he can be ready for the West Indies match."