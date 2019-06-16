PCB complains to ICC on Star Sports' WC commercial

A peeved Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a complaint with the ICC about a television commercial (TVC) by host broadcaster Star Sports which they have found "objectionable".

In fact, the ICC mandarins have had a quiet word with the broadcasters and told them about PCB's objections with regards to the TVC.

In fact, top BCCI officials are in knowledge of the issue but have stayed away as this doesn't concern them.

"Yes, Ehsan Mani on behalf of PCB has intimated the ICC raising objection on the content of the TVC. I am not sure if Mani has written a letter or had telephonic conversation but we have come to know that an objection has been raised," a senior BCCI official privy to the controversy told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In their build up to Sunday's marquee World Cup encounter here, the Star Sports released a TVC, an extension of the infamous and crass 'Mauka Mauka' advertisement where the Indian fan terms himself as Pakistani fan's 'baap' (father).

The context of the advertisement was Pakistan losing all six World Cup encounters till date.

It has been learnt that ICC has already spoken to the Star Sports on this issue.

For the global body, the bigger issue is the build up to the Bangladesh game and they are expecting there won't be any more TVCs that create unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, representatives of an Indian channel had their accreditation cancelled for violating the ICC NRH (Non Rights Holders) clause.

The reporter and the camerman of that particular channel were showing India captain Virat Kohli's pre-match press conference live on their feed which is strictly prohibited.

The ICC ejected the duo from the venue after cancelling their accreditations.

Another veteran Indian freelancer, known for his proximity to the star players, was doing a Facebook live of Kohli's presser and he has also been given a warning.