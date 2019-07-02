Shami is Muslim, he was giving his best: Razzaq

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq made some controversial comments to a news channel about India's fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

He was analysing India's performance in their match against England, which the 'men in blue' lost by 31 runs. India's dismal performance was criticised by experts and former cricketers, with many pointing out the lack of intent towards the end of India's batting.

After his 5-wicket haul against England, Mohammed Shami became the 2nd bowler in World Cup history after Shahid Afridi to take 4 wickets for the 3rd successive match.

Razzaq praised Shami for being a Muslim and giving his best performance for the country but criticised the other bowlers for not living up to expectations. "Shami to hai bhi Musalman, jo ki achi baat hai. Wo pura jor laga raha tha match mein (It is a good thing that Shami is a Muslim and he was trying his best)," said Razzaq.

Don't understand why religion has to be mentioned when looking at the performance of the Indian bowling attack #CWC19 🙄 pic.twitter.com/A3INMEEBP7 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 1, 2019

Shami is in excellent form in the World Cup so far, having picked up 13 wickets in just 3 matches.