Shikhar Dhawan could be ruled out of World Cup 2019

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 11 2019, 13:29pm ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2019, 15:23pm ist
Dhawan was injured during the India-Australia match after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. AFP photo

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday was ruled out of the Indian ICC World Cup campaign owing to a thumb injury.

Dhawan was injured during the India-Australia match after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

According to multiple media reports, the injury will keep Dhawan sidelined at least for the next three weeks. It has served a big blow to India's World Cup aspiration, and the team management now will be looking for a replacement opener with KL Rahul the prime contender to fill the slot. 

Shikhar Dhawan
India
Cricket
ICC World Cup 2019
