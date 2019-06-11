Shikhar Dhawan could be ruled out of World Cup 2019

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday was ruled out of the Indian ICC World Cup campaign owing to a thumb injury.

Dhawan was injured during the India-Australia match after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

According to multiple media reports, the injury will keep Dhawan sidelined at least for the next three weeks. It has served a big blow to India's World Cup aspiration, and the team management now will be looking for a replacement opener with KL Rahul the prime contender to fill the slot.