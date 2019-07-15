Tendulkar leads community in congratulating England

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar led the sporting community in congratulating England for their maiden World Cup title, while also hailing New Zealand's fighting spirit during the edge-of-the-seat final at the iconic Lord's here.

In the epic final on Sunday night, England were adjudged winners of the World Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count - 22 fours and two sixes -- to New Zealand's 17, after the match and also the ensuing Super Over ended in a tie.

"A game that ebbed and flowed from the 1st ball to the 612th! Feel for New Zealand who did everything that England did and still fell short. Congratulations to England.#CWC19 #NZvENG @ECB_cricket @BLACKCAPS," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described New Zealand's performance as "outstanding" but said the unlucky overthrow eventually made the difference.

"Congratulations to England on winning the Cricket World Cup. New Zealand were outstanding and never gave up, that deflection over-throw of Stokes being a huge turning point, tragic for @BLACKCAPS, so near yet so far but they must be very proud. #CWCFinal19," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle.

In the dramatic match, the pendulum swung viciously in the final over with England needing nine from three balls when Ben Stokes hit Trent Boult to the deep. The return throw from Martin Guptill hit Stokes' bat as he dived to make his ground for the second run. The ball rebounded to the rope for additional four runs as the match went into Super Over.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith congratulated England but hailed both the teams for producing a gem of a contest.

"Amazing day of sport, have to say both teams were a credit to our game! What a final, congrats to #England #englandcricket #CWC19," he wrote.

Opting to bat, New Zealand had put up a modest 241 for eight. In reply, England ended at the same score, taking the match to the one-over eliminator.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes and and Jos Buttler made 15. New Zealand also ended at the same score but the hosts came out victorious on boundary count.

"OH MY GOD! What a match for a World Cup Final. This is as good as a trophy shared. Match tied, super over tied, England wins on more boundaries hit. Wow. Great scenes at Lords. #ENGvNZ #CWC19," former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

England women cricketer Anya Shrubsole too took to twitter to congratulate the men's team for their maiden World Cup win.

"No words can do that game justice! What a game of cricket! Congratulations @englandcricket .. you deserve it!#CWC19," she wrote.

The match mesmerized not just cricketers as former England and Manchester United footballer Wayne Rooney too congratulated the country's cricket team for the World Cup glory.

"Congratulations to @englandcricket on winning the World Cup. What a final. Brilliant lads #WeAreEngland #CWC19," he tweeted.