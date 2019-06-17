Two-day break for team India

The Indian team has been given a well-deserved two-day break following their comprehensive win over archrivals Pakistan at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The team will be travelling to Southampton for their next match against Afghanistan on June 22 and the players, most of whom have been joined by their families, are free to make their own plans to wind up before their next game in six days.

It’s not clear if the players will straightaway head to Southampton or go to London to spend their time off. Unlike some teams, there was not much information from the Indian media manager as to what the players would be doing during their break. New Zealand coach Gary Stead had no hesitation in informing his players’ plans after the rained-off game against India as the Kiwis too had a long break after that.

“We're trying to give our guys the chance, if they wish, with their families to travel outside and sort of get a wee bit of downtime. So, the next two days will be their own essentially,” he said when asked about what the team would be doing in the six-day break.

“And then leading into the South Africa game, we'll do our normal, the way we go about preparing for the game. We'll scout the opposition. We'll have our two trainings beforehand with a view to playing South Africa in Edgbaston.”

The Indian team has always operated in opaque ways about such matters, guarding the information from the media only for the players to reveal about their activities through their social media accounts.

