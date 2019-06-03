We can still bounce back, says Phehlukwayo

South Africa have endured a torrid start to the World Cup, having lost to England and Bangladesh and face a tough task against India in their third match.

The Faf du Plessis-led side need to quickly revive their fortunes before situation gets out of hand and all-rounder Andile Pehlukwayo exuded confidence that the team had in them to turn things around with some minor tweaks.

“There have been some bad days in my career,” he told ICC. “I’ve learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world. We can always bounce back, we are a team that bounces back, from situations and we will definitely do it again.

“We haven’t had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day. If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you’ll win. We’ve been missing that but it’s coming. The coach has mentioned winning small battles, breaking partnerships and taking wickets. It’s not far away,” he remarked.

Before the start of the WC, South Africa possessed one of the finest attacks but two matches into the event are struggling to put up a fit attack on the park what with injury worries to Dale Steyn, who remains a doubt, and Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out of the clash with India.

A medium pacer himself, Phehlukwayo will have a key role to play in the new situation.

“I try to keep it really basic; present the seam, one or two bouncers and change my pace. Hopefully, I can learn from this game and take it into the next match,” he said about his approach to bowling.

“When you’re not extreme pace like the other guys, aren’t as tall and don’t get as much bounce, you need to come up with different tools that you can use in the game. If you’re a 130kph bowler as opposed to a 145kph bowler, it makes a massive difference. Changing up your pace is something you need to be really good at and execution too.

“When you look at it, people like the ball coming onto the bat now. It’s important to have something different in the team, some variations. I try to keep the batter guessing – that’s how I get my advantage.”