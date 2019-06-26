'We've just shown glimpses of our talent'

West Indies started as one of the strong contenders to be in the semifinals, but after six matches their hopes are all but over with so many things needing to go their way, provided they win all their remaining three matches. Skipper Jason Holder, ahead of their seventh match against India here on Thursday, asked his players to “look in the mirror” and learn from their mistakes. Excerpts.

On playing India: I think at the start of this tournament we all match up, every single team. And most captains say that; it's a competition where any team play good cricket on any given day, anyone can beat anyone. And it's just a matter of us putting together a complete game. We've shown glimpses here and there what we can produce. And as a side we just haven't brought it together collectively more often than not. And it's hurt us in games before. So, tomorrow is another opportunity for us to bring it all together and play a perfect game.

On defeats to Bangladesh and New Zealand: It's been two crushing defeats. And we felt them drastically over the past couple of days. But it's a situation where learning must take place. I think it's significant for everybody just to draw on their own resources and look at themselves in the mirror and try to make sure that learning takes place. And it's a matter of us just to keep going. There's no point to drop our heads. We've got three games left in this campaign and we've got to just win all three games.

On Chris Gayle’s influence: I think he's done a hell of a job, more so off the field and also on the field. And he's been obviously the one who holds a presence in the dressing room. And the guys really look up to him and they shared a lot of knowledge over the past couple of weeks. He's been firm when he had to be firm and he's been honest. And I think honesty is something that should go a long way in any dressing room. And he's been good for us.