Why Pak will pray for Indian victory against England

Arch-rivals and fierce neighbours. India and Pakistan have always locked horns with one another on the cricket field, or in any sporting arena, with fierce vengeance and scorn. Especially in cricket, the two sides have never conceded an inch of territory without a fight, so much so that the clash has carved a place of immortality in cricketing folklore. But in the ICC World Cup 2019, the picture might just change for one match.

India will take on England in a group stage match on Sunday. A match where India will test their strength against a formidable opponent. But for England, it is a match they have to win. There is no other way to escape. England currently have eight points from seven matches and Pakistan have nine points from eight matches.

Now, if England taste defeat against India, they will have eight points from eight matches. And they will play their last match against New Zealand, a side that is wounded by two consecutive loses and will come out with all guns blazing. Pakistan will play Bangladesh in their last match.

A win against New Zealand will take England to 10 points. A victory over Bangladesh will take Pakistan to 11 points and give the ‘Men in Green’ a berth in the semifinals.

It is difficult to understand the myriad of probabilities that fate has up its sleeve. It can unfold a tale laced with twists and turns that is unfathomable for the mere mortals. But, Pakistan will bank on their neighbours more than the unpredictability of destiny on Sunday. India’s victory will give them a massive advantage in this clamorous race for a place in the top four.

June 30, 2019: A day that will be etched forever in the annals of cricket history. The day when Pakistan will cheer for their rival of an imperishable feud: “India! India!”