Will not take SA lightly, says Kohli

Virat Kohli appeared relieved to be finally playing a match, India being the only in the team in the tournament without a game so far. The Indian skipper, ahead of their opener against South Africa, discussed Proteas’ injuries, the balance in the side in his possession and challenges of picking the right combination among others. Excerpts:

On South Africa’s injuries, defeats and India’s approach: Well, firstly, we are very happy that finally we are going to start playing. It’s been a while since we have been here. Secondly, injuries are a part of the game and these things can’t be predicted and I’m sure any team that gets hit with injuries is never a good thing. But still South Africa are a very talented, a very dangerous side on their day and even with the replacements, they will be a very strong side. So we never take anyone lightly.

On Kedar Jadhav’s fitness and spin combinations: We selected a side that gives us all kinds of options depending upon the conditions we are going to play in. Somewhere you might see three seamers, somewhere two wrist-spinners, somewhere you might see a wrist-spinner and a finger spinner playing together. That is why we selected the most balanced side we could have selected. Kedar is doing well, he is back to full fitness. So it is always nice to have him back in the mix because of the variety he brings into the side. (Ravindra) Jadeja has been outstanding as well. I think we are equipped to handle all kinds of conditions here.

On the lessons from the Champions Trophy two years ago: I think the lesson is basically to play the cricket that we know how to play. We didn’t try anything drastically different in the Champions Trophy. We just stuck to our strengths and in the final the better side beat us. We have plugged a few areas that we needed to since then, we have brought in wrist-spinners to take wickets in the middle overs and that has been a reason for a lot of our success in the last couple of years. So, from that point of view, we are a stronger side.

On changing conditions and team combination: We know it’s a different situation in England when there is a cloud cover and when there is sun out. With two new balls, if the pitch has something to offer, then an extra seamer comes into the play big time. But even on a good pitch, on a batting-friendly pitch with two new balls, I foresee the first 10 overs to be challenging if there is cloud cover. Because we are playing in England and the ball does a bit more than any other place in the world.