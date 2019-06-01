World Cup 2019 SA vs BAN: where to watch

'Minnows no more.' Speak to any Bangladeshi or neutral cricket fan and you will get to hear these words. They are now a force to reckon with in the ODI format. Since their dream run in the 2015 World Cup, where they reached the quarterfinals, they have only risen in the strata of the white ball game.

'The Tigers' have defeated the likes of India, South Africa and New Zealand on their home soil and also reached the semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. They have grown in confidence and the recent tri-series win will give them added impetus to shock many a pundit in the World Cup.

In batting, the experienced Tamim Iqbal is in fine form having scored truckloads of runs in the last two years. Mushfiqur Rahim will give the much-needed stability in the middle order along with Shakib-al-Hasan, while Mahmudullah Riyad is capable of providing the perfect finish. Young guns like Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das are in good form, an added bolster to the batting line-up.

The bowling needs to be consistent with Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza and the wily Shakib must take the responsibility of restricting the opposition to an average score.

They lost the tournament opener by 104 runs against hosts England. South Africa will look to bounce back after the defeat and register their first win of the tournament. Though their bowling looked decent enough with Tahir, Rabada and Ngidi forming a formidable attack, their batting looked awful. Except for Quinton de Kock and Dussen, no one looked in decent touch to post a score big enough for their bowling line-up to defend or chase a monumental total. The batsmen need to pull their socks up and support their bowling line up if they are to dream of winning their maiden World Cup.

Match Timings: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla. Online viewers can avail Hotstar.

Pitch report and conditions: The Oval Cricket Ground looked a little sluggish in the opening match of the tournament. Even the mighty batting line-up of England did not look in their usual self. South African batting struggled in a pitch expected to keep slow. The ball is expected to grip on the pitch, so there will help for the spinners. Tahir will have to play an important role in the match while the Bangladeshi spinners will be licking their lips in anticipation.

Team News: Bangladesh are facing a selection dilemma of whether to play an extra spinner, and also whether to pick Jayed in their pace attack. South Africa, on the other hand, can bring Tabraiz Shamsi into the squad. Dale Steyn is expected to sit out of this match also.

Probable XI:

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib-al-Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.

South Africa:

Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, JP Duminy, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phelukwayo, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi,

Betting Odds: South Africa 2/7, Bangladesh 3/1