Yuvraj Singh 'bats' for the bottle cap challenge

The social media is abuzz with the #bottlecapchallenge and many prominent people from different spheres are taking part in this.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is no exception and the he too contributed into the craze. But, he completed the challenge in his own unique style. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Yuvraj is seen playing cricket in a balcony. He drives the ball towards the bottle, knocks it over and dislodges the cap much to the amazement of the fans.

Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge . The challenge goes out to @BrianLara @SDhawan25 @henrygayle and @sachin_rt who has to take this challenge as a left hander 😎 pic.twitter.com/fdZXSUEXJb — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2019

He has also challenged Brian Lara, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar to take part in this fun-filled game.