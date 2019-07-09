Yuvraj Singh 'bats' for the bottle cap challenge

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 09 2019, 17:25pm ist
File photo of Yuvraj Singh. Picture credit: PTI

The social media is abuzz with the #bottlecapchallenge and many prominent people from different spheres are taking part in this. 

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is no exception and the he too contributed into the craze. But, he completed the challenge in his own unique style. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Yuvraj is seen playing cricket in a balcony. He drives the ball towards the bottle, knocks it over and dislodges the cap much to the amazement of the fans. 

 

 

He has also challenged Brian Lara, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle and Sachin Tendulkar to take part in this fun-filled game. 

