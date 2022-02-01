590 players to go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022

590 cricketers are all set to go under the hammer for the IPL 2022 auction slated for February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

"Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations," a statement released by the league read.

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket, it added.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore, while 34 players with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

Among the Indians, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikhar Dhawan will go under the hammer. Faf du Plessis, David Warner and Quinton de Kock are the noteworthy names among the foreign players.

