A battle for an advantage | IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants: Team Analysis

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of this season's IPL. With both teams having the same track record in their last 5 encounters. It'll be a battle to get a one-up on each other. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: The biggest asset any team strives for is their fielding to be excellent. RCB's fielding this season has been outstanding from creating those run-outs to putting opposition batters under pressure by saving runs in the field. They make sure the opposition chases those extra runs due to their outstanding fielding efforts.

The bowling line-up which is one of their best across 14 seasons is showing its results too. Currently, RCB has the most successful middle-over phase picking 25 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80 and a strike rate of 16. The men leading from the front are Wanindu Hasaranga & Josh Hazlewood.

The middle-order is their biggest strength constantly bailing them out of situations that their timid top order has put them in. Shahbaz Ahmed has been their mainstay with the bat in middle overs having scored 117 runs at a strike rate of 144.

Along with Shahbaz Ahmed, it's Glenn Maxwell and Suyash Prabhudessai who have been relentless with their power-hitting and putting bowlers under pressure.

Weaknesses: They’ve got a decent bowling track record in the powerplay and middle overs. But with Harshal Patel being the lone wolf in the slog overs, RCB has struggled to contain the batters in that phase. Almost leaking runs at 12.40 per over.

The opening pair which earlier used to be their USP. This season hasn't fared at what they were hoping it would be. Inconsistency, timidity, and poor shot selection are a few problems they're facing with their opening pair.

Team analysis of Lucknow Super Giants

Strengths: While their opposition boast of poor bowling in the death overs, on the other hand, LSG rather performs fairly well with an economy rate of 11.76 and a strike rate of 10.5. Avesh Khan is their leading wicket-taker as well as a go-to bowler in slog overs for his captain.

A team that believes in one player acting as an anchor and others playing around him. KL Rahul has successfully donned this role with other players striking the ball with powerful swashbuckling intensity. Whether it's Ayush Badoni at the end or Deepak Hooda in the middle or Quinton de Kock at the start. All have stood up when push comes to shove.

Their bowling with so many options at disposal for KL Rahul in every match. His confidence and belief in a youngster, Ravi Bishnoi is something to appreciate. Ravi Bishnoi with his ability to beat the edge of the batter more often than not with his well-deceived wrong'un is the stuff of a dream. Between 7 to 16 overs, he has accounted for 4 opposition batters' wickets at a strike rate of 6.6.

Weaknesses: The two most paramount factors that make a batter successful in T20s are their ability to accelerate and rotate strike. In the case of Manish Pandey, both these abilities are not to be found with a strike rate of 116 in the middle overs; he not only suffocates the batting but also eats up way many balls too.

A team that scores most of its runs in the middle overs has failed to score in the powerplay. Often, playing a bit tentatively at the start.

Impact player for RCB

Dinesh Karthik: With a clear goal in his head i.e., to play for India in the T20 World Cup. He has not only backed his six-hitting capabilities rather he's now backed by the team and the management too. With a mind-numbing strike rate of 229 in the last 4 overs this season and scoring one-third of the total runs scored by the team in the last 4 overs. It's safe to say, "If DK is there, you ain't losing it"

Impact player for LSG:

Avesh Khan: The joy in breaking cricket pundits' predictions is something every player hustle for but does not often get to have. In his case, he has not only broken those predictions he shattered them just like he does to batters withhis toe-crushing yorkers. In the last 3 years, Avesh has picked 18 wickets at a strike rate of 12.22 in the slog overs.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.