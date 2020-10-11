A battle of equals | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

The Mumbai Indians face the Delhi Capitals in IPL's match 27 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's the analysis:

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: MI’s bowling is fabulous. The pace trio of James Pattinson, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah has picked 30 wickets. Krunal Pandya’s bowling has picked up as the tournament has progressed. Rahul Chahar has picked 7 wickets and Kieron Pollard is doing his job when expected to bowl.

Weaknesses: MI openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock haven’t clicked too well together. That has left too much work for the middle-order and lower middle-order lineup.

Opportunities: No better opportunity for MI to prove that they are the best team this season than a win against DC. DC is emerging as a team that could face MI later in the playoffs. MI could send across a strong message by defeating DC in this match.

Threats: Every team hates slipping. MI would not want to give DC that edge and lose its momentum.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: Like its opponents, DC too have a fiery bowling attack. The bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has worked for DC. They have picked 23 wickets together. R Ashwin controls the bowling in the middle overs. He has been ably supported by Axar Patel and Harshal Patel.

Weaknesses: Shikhar Dhawan’s form has not been great this season. He has scored just 132 runs at an average of 22.00. For DC’s batting to come good it is important for Dhawan to get big runs up top.

Opportunities: DC have never won IPL. The way they have played so far this season they have emerged as a strong contender for the IPL title this season. Against the most successful team of the league DC can send the message that they are in the league to give tough fight to Mumbai Indians.

Threats: They would not want to lose the winning momentum. That would deflate the confidence in the team.

Head to head:

Matches played: 24

Mumbai Indians 12

Delhi Capitals: 12

Last five matches (most recent first):

Mumbai Indians: W-W-W-T-W

Delhi Capitals: W-W-W-L-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Prithvi Shaw, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kieron Pollard, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah

Ground conditions

The sky will be clear. The temperature will be around 30 degrees celsius. The humidity will be about 57%.

Team news

No injuries reported from either team.

Impact player for MI

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian speedster has picked 11 wickets this season and is his team’s leading wicket taker. His 4/20 is the best bowling figure for any bowler this season. Against a strong batting line up of DC, Bumrah’s spell would be crucial.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: Kasgiso Rabada has never gone wicket less for DC. He keeps picking wickets for DC regularly. His is deadly in the death overs. If the match goes in the Super Over then Rabada would be crucial.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST.