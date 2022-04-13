A battle royale on the cards | IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Team Analysis

A battle royale is on the cards when Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals. While both teams have won 3 and lost 1 in their respective four matches. Rajasthan Royals are currently at the top of the table and the Gujarat Titans are at the fourth position. The 24th match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis for Gujarat Titans:

Strengths: Rashid Khan’s bowling in the middle overs has been the biggest strength of GT this season. His bowling can be divided into 2 phases i.e., one between 7-12 overs and the other between 12-16 overs of the innings. While during the first phase, he chokes the batter and bamboozles them with his googlies and leg breaks at an economy rate of 5.71 and picks a wicket every 4 balls. He cleans them up in the second phase where he picks a wicket every 6 balls while batters look to accelerate.

While everyone contributes with the bat some have stood out with the likes of Shubman Gill and Abhinav Manohar. They both score at a healthy rate which is paramount in T2Os.

Mohammad Shami with his control, seam presentation, and ability to generate wickets has been crucial for his team’s success.

Weaknesses: David Miller at the number 5 position where you need someone who can be an enforcer and score quickly. He is someone who bats with a strike of rate less than 140. While GT can replace him with Dominic Drakes, a bowling allrounder and hard hitter of the ball.

Mathew Wade’s constant struggle in the previous 4 matches has been the only consistent thing for GT this season. With an able replacement already in their dugout, they should look to play Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of him.

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals:

Strengths: One of their biggest strength this year have been the ability to pick wickets in the powerplays which derails the opposition teams. While Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna share the spoils amongst them during the powerplays. Another bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal with a dot ball percentage of 43 and an economy rate of 7 strikes during the middle overs. With the issue of a third fast bowler for now being resolved with the addition of Kuldeep Sen., Their bowling oozes confidence.

On the batting front, the team has Jos Buttler at the top and Shimron Hetmyer at the end. Both of who can go all guns ballistic whenever the opportune time comes.

Weaknesses: Devdutt Paddikal’s struggle to score post powerplay has been a problem for him over the last 2 seasons. With a meagre strike rate of 100 this season, he puts pressure on a new batter to score quickly.

Impact player for Gujarat Titans:

Rashid Khan: Other than Yuzvendra Chahal no other bowler has taken more wickets than Rashid Khan in the last 4 years. An athletic fielder, a gun bowler, and a handy pinch hitter. He has that capability to scythe through batters without breaking a sweat.

Impact player for Rajasthan Royals:

Trent Boult: One of the reasons why Mumbai Indians tasted success in the previous two seasons was Trent Boult used to pick wickets in the powerplays. . In the past 4 years, he has accumulated 30 wickets at an economy rate of 7 in the powerplays. This season he has been the reason behind Rajasthan Royals’ success because of the same reason.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven’t played each other yet.