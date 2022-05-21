A chance to end season on a high | IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Team Analysis

Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the analysis:

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Strengths: Their Achilles Heel seems to have been resolved with Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma at the helm of affairs at the start of the innings. Priyam playing his match dazzled everyone with his range of shots and tenacity. It also allowed SRH to score at a higher rate in the powerplay.

Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran: have been their mainstay in the batting, all contributing and winning matches for SRH singlehandedly.

Umran Malik’s pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s deception, and T. Natarajan and Marco Jansen’s ability to bowl under pressure, have helped SRH forge an economical bowling unit.

Weaknesses: Fading out of T. Natarajan at the back end of the tournament has been a cause of concern, the other day, Tim David hit him for 4 sixes in one over.

If the top order does not perform for SRH, the middle order is often out of its depth and cannot steer the innings.

Team analysis of Punjab Kings:

Strengths: A team that looked promising on the paper at the start of the season with an amalgamation of strength, power, and finesse did live up to its expectations but only in patches. When they’ve played without any qualms they’ve performed well, with Jonny Bairstow at his best at the top and Liam Livingstone in the middle order, demolishing bowling.

The find of the season has been Jitesh Sharma for them a lanky right-hand batter that has been their driving force in the lower middle order.

Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, Liam Livingstone, and Rahul Chahar: all have chipped in with crucial match-winning performances.

Weaknesses: Mayank Agarwal’s decision to bat down the order, may have helped Jonny Bairstow with his batting, but it has severely impacted his batting performance.

A recurring problem with PBKS throughout the season has been their batters fading out when the slog over starts, leaving their bowlers at the deep end.

Impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma: The southpaw with a fearless approach to his game and some crisp shots through the offside. He has been able to maximize SRH's chances in the powerplay. He is the second-highest run-getter for SRH this season with a tally of 383 runs at a strike rate of 134.

Impact player for Punjab Kings:

Liam Livingstone: When he hits a ball, it stays hit not many can boast of this but he does it. A ruthless batter with a smiling face, he has been a livewire for PBKS on the field and that makes him an impact player for his side.

Head-to-head: 19

SRH: 13

PBKS: 6