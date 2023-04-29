Abhishek, Klaasen fire SRH to 197-6 against DC

The immensely talented Abhishek Sharma slammed a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted an impressive 197 for 6 on a sluggish track against Delhi Capitals in an IPL match, here on Saturday.

Back at the top, Abhishek seemed to be batting on a different track, slamming 12 fours and a six, even as the others struggled on the two-paced wicket.

While the southpaw looked in good rhythm, the rest of the top and middle order continued to disappoint, scoring in single digits.

But Klaasen's 27-ball-knock ensured that momentum is not lost with as many as 62 runs coming off last five overs.

The South African added 53 of 33 balls with Abdul Samad (28 off 21 balls) and 35 off 18 balls with Akeal Hosein (16 off 10 balls) as SRH posted the highest score at the Kotla this season.

For DC, Mitchell Marsh was the best bowler in display, returning with figures of 4-1-27-4, while Axar Patel (1/29) picked up a solitary wicket. Ishant Sharma also got one in his three overs.

The stylish Abhishek started the proceedings with back-to-back boundaries in the cover region off Ishant Sharma, who was also pulled for another four in the midwicket region.

Mayank Agarwal, however, didn't look comfortable and his misery was ended by Ishant with a well-directed bouncer.

Rahul Tripathi sent one from Mukesh Kumar over the keeper for the first six of the innings but perished soon with Mitchell Marsh striking in his first over.

Ishant was again on the firing line of Abhishek, who smashed him for four boundaries more in the sixth over as 16 runs came off it, helping SRH to end the powerplay at 62 for 2.

If the first one was slashed through the point, second and third one was at mid-off and mid-on before he sent the final ball over the bowler's head.

Kuldeep Yadav could have dismissed Abhishek but Anrich Nortje spilled a regulation catch at the boundary and the opened rubbed salt on the bowler's wound with a slogsweep for a maximum to bring up his fifty. Abhishek took 25 balls to reach the milestone.

Marsh was rewarded for bowling his off-cutters and back of length scrambled seam deliveries as he dismissed skipper Aiden Markram and the dangerous Harry Brook in a double wicket maiden over. Sunrisers reached 83 for 4 in 10 overs.

Medium pacer Mukesh Kumar was next taken to the cleaners with Abhishek smashing two fours in the first two balls and Klaasen clobbering him for a four and maximum.

The 11th over yielded 24 runs, taking SRH over the 100-mark in the process. Abhishek was finally dismissed in the 12th over when he tried to go for a slog off Axar and was caught by David Warner before Klaasen teed off during the death overs to ensure a above-par score for visitors.