Ahmedabad IPL franchise names its team 'Gujarat Titans'

The Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League named its cricket team the 'Gujarat Titans'.
The Ahmedabad franchise of the Indian Premier League names its cricket team the 'Gujarat Titans' pic.twitter.com/2RqUkgPUKc
— ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022
The exact start for IPL 2022 hasn't been announced yet but it is expected to be in late March.
