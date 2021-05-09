Punjab Kings domestic team members reach home safely

All Punjab Kings domestic team members reach home safely

The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bubble

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 12:21 ist
All the Indian members of the Punjab Kings team have reached home safely after the suspension of the IPL. Credit: PTI File Photo

All the Indian members of the Punjab Kings team have reached home safely after the suspension of the IPL, the franchise said on Sunday.

"Following the suspension of the IPL 2021, all PBKS team members have reached home safely while a few are quarantining outside India before they head back to their respective countries," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

"We would like to thank BCCI, other IPL franchises and our airline partner GoAir for their cooperation," it added.

The club urged its fans to "wear masks, follow social distancing norms and hygiene protocols" to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are in it together. Stay safe!"

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The IPL was suspended on May 4 after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bubble.

The country is witnessing a devastating second wave of Covid-19 pandemic with more than 4 lakh fresh cases and above 4,000 deaths being reported. 

