Rublev swats aside Anderson to reach 4th round in Paris

Andrey Rublev swats aside Anderson to reach fourth round in Paris

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Oct 03 2020, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 18:11 ist
Russia's Andrey Rublev celebrates winning his third round match against against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Andrey Rublev strolled into the fourth round of the French Open with a facile 6-3 6-2 6-3 win over South African Kevin Anderson on Saturday.

Rublev, seeded 13th at Roland Garros, had lost his only previous meeting against two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson at the 2015 U.S. Open but did not face a single breakpoint against the 34-year-old on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 22-year-old, who arrived in Paris after winning the ATP title in Hamburg by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, broke Anderson's serve once in the opening set and twice in the next two to complete the win in an hour and 34 minutes.

In his first appearance in the fourth round of the claycourt Grand Slam, former junior world number one Rublev will play the winner of the third round match between Hungarian Marton Fucsovics and Thiago Monteiro of Brazil. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

French Open
Paris
Tennis
Kevin Anderson

What's Brewing

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

Is the climate clock effective?

Is the climate clock effective?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 