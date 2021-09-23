Aus's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match

Australia's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match

The 32-year-old pulled up injured after bowling his seventh ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 23 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 13:53 ist
Marcus Stoinis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Australia is awaiting news on all-rounder Marcus Stoinis after he injured a hamstring playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, a month before the Twenty20 World Cup, the cricket.com.au website reported.

Stoinis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the October-November World Cup after missing tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh and is expected to play a key role.

Read | I respect team's decision to let Rishabh Pant stay as Delhi Capitals' captain: Shreyas Iyer

The 32-year-old pulled up injured after bowling his seventh ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his team's first match following the resumption of the tournament in Dubai after a break enforced by rising Covid-19 cases in India.

Stoinis did not play any further part in the match, which Delhi won by eight wickets to the top of the table. Delhi had initially said Stoinis suffered a calf injury but cricket.com.au reported it was a left hamstring strain.

The IPL match on Wednesday had gone ahead despite Hyderabad seamer T. Natarajan testing positive for Covid-19 hours before the contest.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Marcus Stoinis
Sports News
IPL
IPL 2021
Cricket
Delhi Capitals

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'

 