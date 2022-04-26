Battle of season heavyweights awaits | IPL 2022: GT vs SRH Team Analysis

It's a table-topper clash in the 40th match of the season at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here is the analysis:

Team analysis for GT

Strengths: The team has a modest batting line-up with Hardik Pandya at the centre and others playing around him. The onslaught from batters in the middle order has helped GT accelerate at the death where they score at a rate of 170 runs per 100 balls.

On the bowling front, the team has the quality and experience to defend tricky totals with an arsenal comprising pace, seam and spin. They pick wickets every 15 balls at the top while conceding 7 runs per over. In the middle overs, Rashid Khan leads the way going at just 6 per over and at the end, the team has managed an economy rate of less than 10.

Youngster Yash Dayal has shown a lot of promise and skills which is a good sign for the team.

Weaknesses: The opening pair haven't contributed much. Shubman Gill scored some 50s but has fallen off since then. In the powerplay, GT have lost 12 wickets times and scored at a dismissal strike rate of 112.

Team analysis for SRH

Strengths: The SRH bowling attack may be the best of the season. They possess swing, seam, pace and relentless precision.

T. Natarajan has rediscovered his touch and has got 6 wickets at 9 per over in the powerplay. Marco Jansen has also found his rhythm and has done exceptionally well in the first six. This season, he has an economy rate of 6.5 and in the last match against RCB, he bagged 3 wickets in an over. The SRH bowlers have also managed to get 21 wickets while going at a 10.1 economy between the 17th and 20th over.

Abhishek Sharma has also settled into his opening role, which takes the pressure off skipper Kane Williamson.

Weaknesses: Williamson's batting in the powerplay has been a cause for concern. He's been striking at an abysmal strike rate of 77 with a dot ball percentage of 57. The middle order also haven't got much game time and could be put under pressure.

Impact player for GT

Rashid Khan: A proven match-winning bowler who can score runs down the order and is a livewire on the field. Teams may look to play him out but he will always look to be the game changer.

Impact player for SRH

Umran Malik: The fastest pacer around has become better with his accuracy. With consistency and focus on the right lines and lengths, he is a potent threat to the opposition.

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 1

SRH: 1

GT: 0

