BCCI and team owners prefer Mumbai, Pune to conduct IPL 2022

The BCCI and franchise owners are on the same page insofar as the venues - Mumbai and Pune - are concerned for the conduct of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League which will begin in the last week of March and conclude by the end of May.

Knowing full well the difficulties in holding the event at multiple venues in India last year when Covid-19 breached the bio-secure bubbles leading to the suspension of the 14th season, neither the BCCI nor the owners want to take the risk of having more than two venues that would require air travel.

“Our first preference is Mumbai and possibly Pune,” Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council chairman, told DH after a virtual meeting with the team owners on Saturday.

“We will get five venues -- four in Mumbai (Wankhede, Brabourne, D Y Patil and Reliance Stadium) and one in Pune. That means we don’t have to take flights for travel which might expose players and others to the virus.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah concurred with Patel.

“I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end,” Shah said in a press statement.

“A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that IPL stays in India.”

The UAE, which successfully hosted the entire 2020 edition and the suspended part of the 2021 event, remains the second most preferred venue if the Covid-19 situation doesn’t appear to improve by the end of March when the tournament is expected to start.

Though South Africa was also discussed in the meeting as a third option, the BCCI remains highly apprehensive about taking the tournament to the rainbow nation as logistics could be a big challenge during the pandemic. The highly contagious Omicron Covid-19 variant was first found in South Africa.

“The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the Covid-19 situation with new variants remains fluid,” said Shah.

The mega auction is set to be held in Bengaluru on Feb. 12 and 13.

