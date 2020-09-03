BCCI contingent member for IPL tests Covid-19 positive

BCCI contingent member for IPL tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 03 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 14:18 ist
BCCi contingent member for IPL test Covid-19 positive. Credit: AFP Photo

A member of the BCCI contingent, which is here to oversee the conduct of IPL, has tested positive for Covid-19, a league source told PTI on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start on September 19.

"There is one positive case in the BCCI contingent. I can't tell you whether it's from cricket operations team or the medical team. But testing is on and everyone else is healthy and asymptomatic," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"There is no cause for concern," he added.

The development comes after 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent, including two players, tested positive for the dreaded virus last week. They are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Rest of the teams have started training after their squad members and support staff completed the on-arrival quarantine and returned negative tests.

The IPL was moved out of India this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

The tournament will be played across three cities in the UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. It will conclude on November 10.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL
Cricket
UAE
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BCCI
CSK

What's Brewing

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

In Peru, coronavirus erodes age-old burial traditions

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

DH Toon | Question Hour: 'You may use submission box'

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Indians in team spotting most massive black hole merger

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

Steroids, hepatitis C drugs may help fight coronavirus

 