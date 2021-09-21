BCCI extends deadline for tender process for new IPL teams

BCCI extends tender process deadline for new IPL teams

The BCCI plans to add new teams in the 2022 edition and teams could be from Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune

  • Sep 21 2021, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 23:52 ist
The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh on August 31. Credit: Reuters Photo

The BCCI on Tuesday extended the deadline for purchasing the tender document for the new IPL team by five days till October 10.

The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) document on payment of the non-refundable tender fee of Rs 10 lakh on August 31.

"Pursuant to request from interested parties, the BCCI has now decided to extend the date for purchasing the ITT document till October 10, 2021," BCCI said in a press release.

The BCCI plans to add new teams in the 2022 edition and teams could be from Ahmedabad, Lucknow or Pune.

