BCCI to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will help to move Australia's entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

"So what we're working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they've been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India," Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

"That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days."

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating Covid-19 health crisis in India.