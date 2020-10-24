Both teams target the no. 4 spot | IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis

The Kings XI Punjab face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 43 in Dubai. Here's the analysis.

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: The batting has been exemplary. KL Rahul leads the run-scoring for the season. Mayank Agarwal is not far behind. Chris Gayle has brought much-needed experience and high-impact batting. Nicholas Pooran has also impressed. If Glenn Maxwell could find some form, the top five would be incredible.

Weaknesses: Most of the bowlers are pretty weak. As many as 12 have been used this season. Only Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have got regular wickets. To reach and succeed in the play-offs, a strong and well-settled bowling unit is required and they just don't have it right now.

Opportunities: With three back-to-back wins, they've shown that they can win in tight situations against the best teams. They now need to keep the momentum going and push for the play-offs. They have a real chance to unseat Kolkata and enter the next round.

Threats: A loss in this match could undo the hard work and leave them with only a slim chance of entering the play-offs.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The batting is strong but has been unreliable. The middle order finally came good in the last match. Manish Pandey found his best touch and Vijay Shankar got his first fifty of the season. The SRH batsmen now have 11 fifties.

Weaknesses: Only two bowlers - Rashid Khan and T Natarajan - have managed to get wickets. The inclusion of Jason Holder strengthened the line-up in the last fixture and made a difference. However, Holder cannot play if Kane Williamson is fit. How can David Warner find his best 11 that can win matches?

Opportunities: A win would halt KXIP’s winning streak. It would also take SRH into the no. 4 spot on the points table, provided Kolkata are not able to overcome Delhi in the first match of the day.

Threats: If Williamson is fit, the choice of three overseas players for Warner (apart from himself) becomes difficult. Jonny Bairstow has been the regular opener and Williamson is vital for the middle order. Rashid Khan is the regular wicket-taker and Jason Holder impressed in his only match so far. SRH desperately need an experienced pacer like Holder to lead the attack. It's a must-win scenario and every decision matters.

Head to head:

Matches played: 15

Kings XI Punjab: 4

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11

Last five matches (most recent first):

Kings XI Punjab: W-W-W-L-L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-L-L-L-W

What happened in the reverse fixture?

A 97 from Bairstow ensured an SRH victory by 69 runs. Nicholas Pooran made a fighting 77 but he got no support from any of the other batters.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

KL Rahul, David Warner, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

Team news

No injuries reported from the KXIP camp. Kane Williamson's fitness is a crucial component for SRH and the final call may be taken just before the match.

Ground conditions

The sky will be hazy with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 46% with light winds in the evening.

Impact player for KXIP

Chris Gayle: The side has been transformed with his return. Gayle brings much-needed firepower to the line-up and his presence intimidates the opposition bowlers.

Impact player for SRH

Jason Holder: He made an instant impact in the last fixture with a high-impact spell of 3/33. Holder did not get a chance to bat but he is a very good batsman in the middle order. He is considered one of the best all-rounders in the world and is the obvious choice if Williamson is unfit.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.