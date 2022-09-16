Boucher head coach for MI, Bayliss takes charge of PBKS

Boucher new head coach for Mumbai Indians, Bayliss takes charge of Punjab Kings

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons

AFP
AFP, Mumbai,
  • Sep 16 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 19:03 ist
Trevor Bayliss. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Outgoing South Africa coach March Boucher will lead the Mumbai Indians and Australia's Trevor Bayliss will take charge of the Punjab Kings in the next Indian Premier League season, the franchises said Friday.

Boucher, 45, will leave his current role once the Twenty20 World Cup wraps up in November, despite having a year left on his contract.

He will replace Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene as coach of Mumbai, the IPL's most successful franchise when the cash-rich league resumes next year.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," Boucher said in a statement.

Mumbai, owned by billionaire industrialist Akash Ambani, have won five IPL crowns since the league's inception in 2008, including three under Jayawardene.

But the team have disappointed in the past two seasons, finishing last in the latest competition after losing their first eight matches.

Boucher's remaining time with South Africa includes a white-ball tour of India this month, followed by the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Punjab is the third IPL team to be coached by Bayliss, who had long stints as England and Sri Lanka coach.

He guided the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014 before a disappointing two-season stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Trevor Bayliss
Punjab Kings
IPL
India Premier League
Sports News
Cricket
Mumbai Indians

What's Brewing

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Sanitation workers get electric two-wheelers in K'taka

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

Armed man protects kids from stray dogs in Kerala

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

'DDLJ' is remade for the stage, raising eyebrows

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

In Pics | Greatest achievements of Roger Federer

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

DH Radio | Filmy Fridays: Brahmastra - Breakdown Audio...

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Lanka opens Chinese built Lotus Tower for the public

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

Michael Jordan 'Last Dance' jersey sells for $10.1 mn

 