Buttler to miss Rajasthan Royals' opening game due to quarantine

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals' opening IPL game against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he is in the middle of his mandatory quarantine period, having arrived here with his family.

"I'm unfortunately going to miss the first match for Rajasthan because I'm going to be doing my quarantine period because I'm here with my family - which is great that the Royals have allowed me to have my family out here," he said in an Instagram live from the official Royals' handle.

"It'll be a huge help in lockdown having my family here with me."

Twenty one England and Australia players arrived here early this week after battling it out in the limited overs series in the UK which concluded on September 16.

The BCCI had reduced their quarantine period to 36 hours instead of the six days that other players underwent as they entered one bio-bubble from another, having arrived on a chartered flight.

However, Buttler came on a different flight with his family and that is why he has to stay in quarantine for six days.

Buttler is an important player for Royals. Compatriots Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes are also part of the team.

Star all-rounder Stokes' participation in the tournament is also in doubt as he is spending his time with his ailing father in New Zealand. He is expected to miss a few games at least in the first half of the tournament.