Can KXIP make it six in a row? | IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: SWOT Analysis

It's the Kings XI Punjab against the Rajasthan Royals in match 50 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Let's get into the analysis.

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: The batting has been on fire in the second half of the league phase. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh and Nicholas Pooran are all in form. Mayank Agarwal was also in prime form before he was injured. Glenn Maxwell is the only one who appears to be stuck in a rut.

Weaknesses: The bowling is still fragile and can be taken apart. Mohammad Shami has been the difference in many matches but he cannot carry the burden alone.

Opportunities: They have a strong chance to enter the play-offs but they need to keep the momentum going.

Threats: There are so many teams vying for limited play-off spots, so a few mistakes can end their journey quickly.

The SWOT for RR

Strengths: Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson are back among the runs and that's good news. Skipper Steve Smith also needs to lead from the front in the batting. A few of his leg-spinners could also surprise the opposition.

Weaknesses: It's a one-man bowling unit. Jofra Archer has tried to win games on his own but it's too much. Can Smith find some domestic bowlers who can step up? Mayank Markande would be one good choice.

Opportunities: They have a very small chance of reaching the play-offs. They need a total team performance to take them forward.

Threats: Their entire campaign has been a mixed bag. Can they find some inspiration somewhere?

Head to head:

Matches played: 20

Kings XI Punjab: 9

Rajasthan Royals: 11

Last five matches (most recent first):

Kings XI Punjab: W-W-W-W-W

Rajasthan Royals: W-L-W-L-L

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Rahul Tewatia and Sanju Samson pulled off a record chase for RR who won the match by four wickets.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi

Team news

No injuries reported from the RR camp. KXIP would be strengthened considerably if Mayank Agarwal returns.

Ground conditions

The sky will be clear with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 71% with evening winds.

Impact player for KXIP

Chris Gayle: He has made a huge difference in their batting fortunes. KXIP have won five matches on the trot with him in the eleven. Gayle has so far hit two fifties and smashed 15 sixes.

Impact player for RR

Ben Stokes: One of the best all-rounders in modern-day cricket, he found form with a stylish century in a tough chase against MI. He took on the season's best bowling attack and was successful. They need him to keep the scores coming.

