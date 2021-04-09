Can MI begin campaign on winning note? | IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

Defending champions and tournament favourites the Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2021 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Let's look at the SWOT of the two teams.

RCB SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Virat Kohli opening the batting will provide a fillip to the team as his five hundreds in the IPL have come as an opener. If history repeats itself, RCB fans will be in for a treat. Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal would also form a useful right-left combination, something that was missing from RCB's playing XI last season.

Weaknesses: An over-reliance on Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal has hurt RCB’s chances in years past. RCB’s list of top run-scorers has consistently featured Kohli and de Villiers in the last five seasons. While that is a testament to their batting prowess, it highlights that they haven't had enough support from the rest of the line-up. Chahal is also the only consistent name in the list of leading wicket-takers in the last five years.

Read: Washington, Siraj showing their mettle for India augurs well for RCB, feels skipper Virat Kohli

Opportunities: Glenn Maxwell has another chance to prove his worth. If Maxwell can produce blistering cameos in the middle order, RCB will be able to overcome their mid-innings lull. RCB coach Mike Hesson has put a lot of faith in 'The Big Show'. Maxwell’s off-spinners will also come in handy and could make a difference on Indian pitches.

Threats: MI have won eight of their last 10 clashes with RCB. Of the two losses, one was clinched in a Super Over.

MI SWOT analysis

Strengths: MI are stacked with power-hitters and wicket-takers. Ishan Kishan hit the most sixes last year with 30 maximums. Hardik Pandya was third on the list with 25 sixes.

Weaknesses: MI prefer playing on fast decks and are likely to be tested at Chepauk. The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is usually slow and offers a lot of assistance to the spinners. MI are bit weak in the spin department with only Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya as the first-choice spinners. If Rohit Sharma includes Piyush Chawla, it might disturb the balance of a settled playing XI.

Read: IPL 2021 set to begin, here's how BCCI plans to counter rising Covid-19 cases in India

Opportunities: Due to quarantine rules, Quinton de Kock is set to miss the first two matches. Chris Lynn, who warmed the bench last year, could now step in to open the batting. Lynn will need to make the opportunity count as he may not get many of them.

Threats: The most successful IPL team have a bad record in IPL season-openers. MI have been defeated in their last eight season-openers. The last time they won the first match of the season was back in 2012.

Team news

RCB all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for Covid-19 and is likely to miss the first two matches. The team received a boost as opener Padikkal recovered from Covid-19 and joined the team in the bio-bubble.

MI have no fitness concerns. However, opener de Kock will not be available for selection as he is completing his mandatory quarantine period after arriving from South Africa.

Head-to-head record

Matches played: 27

MI: 17

RCB: 10

Recent form (last five matches)

MI: W-W-L-W-W

RCB: L-L-L-L-L

Deccan Herald's dream XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player for MI

Hardik Pandya: He was third on the list of players with the most sixes in IPL 2020 with 25 shots over the fences. His return to form as a bowler is a major shot in the arm for the champs. If Pandya can regularly bowl his four-over quota, it will help MI with team balance and in containing runs in the middle phase of the innings. \

Impact player for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal: He was RCB’s top scorer with 473 runs last year. The young opener has enjoyed a good run of form in domestic white-ball cricket. He accumulated 737 runs from seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over format) and 218 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy (20-over format). It will be exciting to see him open the innings with Kohli.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST.