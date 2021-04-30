Can MI get winning momentum against high-flying CSK? | IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings SWOT Analysis

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on a high-flying Chennai Super Kings in match 27 of IPL 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Here is the analysis of the two teams:

SWOT for MI

Strengths: Captain Rohit Sharma would be happy that the bowling trio of Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah are in some sort of wicket-taking form. Chahar is MI’s leading wicket-taker with 11 scalps. Boult has picked up 7 wickets and Bumrah has 5 wickets to his name. The bowling could look even more formidable if other bowlers start supporting these three by picking wickets regularly.

Weaknesses: MI's batsmen have failed to impress this season. Only three fifties, one each by Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Quinton de Kock, have been recorded this season by MI. Hardik Pandya has just 36 runs from 6 matches. Ishan Kishan was dropped after he scored only 73 runs from 5 games. Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya haven’t faired any better. The runs should start flowing thick and fast now or else things would become tough for the team.

Opportunities: The pitch at the Arun Jaitley stadium was expected to be low and slow. But on the contrary, the pitch has turned out to be relatively fast with good bounce in it. This is the sort of wicket which MI batsmen enjoy playing on. If there is another hard bouncy track on offer, then MI have the opportunity to get a big total on the scoreboard.

Threats: Although still early in the season, MI now find themselves in a fight for the fourth spot on the points table. The form of CSK, DC, and RCB suggest that these three teams shall have no hiccups in qualifying for the playoffs. After endearing a poor start to the season, MI are now competing with KKR, PBKS, and RR for the fourth spot in the playoffs. They desperately need to win this match or else the chasing pack may overtake them.

SWOT for CSK

Strengths: The opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis is giving DC’s opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw a tough fight. The pair of Gaikwad and du Plessis has together hit five fifties, 51 fours, and 14 sixes. The two batsmen rely more on timing and placement rather than attempting anything extraordinary in pursuit of quick runs. Hence, if these two batsmen get set, then it is very likely that the stage is set for CSK to put a big total on the board or chase down a target.

Weaknesses: Because du Plessis and Gaikwad have been so prolific at the top of the order, the middle-order has remained untested. Only two fifties have come from the middle order so far. One fifty was scored by Suresh Raina and the other by Ravindra Jadeja. If du Plessis and Gaikwad get out early then the middle-order will come under pressure. CSK would want to avoid exposing its middle-order to MI's bowlers.

Opportunities: Faf du Plessis is giving Shikhar Dhawan a tough fight in the race for the Orange cap. If du Plessis enjoys another good outing, then he could over take Dhawan and wear the Orange cap for some time. Also, not since 2013 when Michael Hussey won the Orange Cap, has a CSK batter has finished as the top-run scorer in the league. Going by his form, du Plessis is looking in contention to clinch the Orange cap this time around.

Threats: For all its glory and success in the league, MI remains CSK’s bogey team. In 2019, MI clinched its fourth IPL title beating CSK in a last-ball thriller. In that season, MI and CSK had locked horns four times and on all four occasions, MI had emerged victorious in every match. It was only back in 2014 that CSK had managed to win all its matches against MI. No matter the form, MI manages to emerge victorious in this fixture. The history remains a pertinent threat to CSK’s cause in this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 30

MI: 18

CSK: 12

Form Guide (last five matches)

CSK: W-W-W-W-W

MI: W-L-L-W-W-W

Team News

No injury concern for any player from either side.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Impact player for MI

Rohit Sharma: MI captain Rohit Sharma has carried the burden of scoring runs this season on his shoulders. He is MI’s top run-getter with 215 runs. Moreover, when the other MI batsmen have failed to clear the boundary and get sixes, Rohit has smashed 10 sixes, the most by a MI batsman this term. The burden would again be on Rohit to set the tone for MI innings.

Impact player for CSK

Faf du Plessis: The South African batsman comes into this match with three fifties on the bounce. With 270 runs, he is second on the list of the leading run-scorers this season. He has been averaging 67.50 and getting runs at a healthy run rate of 140.62. du Plessis is also an excellent fielder. With his experience, he is able to guide his young opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad.