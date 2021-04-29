Can Mumbai Indians return to winning ways? | IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals: SWOT analysis

Champions Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in match 24 of IPL 2021 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Here is the analysis of the two teams.

SWOT for MI

Strengths: In tough times, MI could bank on its experienced players. MI has endured a slow start in previous years but the team has managed to turn the tide and managed to go the full distance. The players may be having a difficult season, but they all are match-winners with plenty of experience under their belts.

Weaknesses: MI’s much famous middle-order known for going big in the middle overs has failed to deliver this season. Until last season, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard used to hit sixes almost at will which used to help MI accelerate in the middle overs. But a combined total of six sixes have come from the bat of Kishan and Pollard. Pandya is yet to clear the fence this season. Moreover, Pandya has not been utilized as a bowler. So, Pandya’s place in the team is coming under some serious criticism.

Opportunities: With its regular players failing, Rohit Sharma could be looking to its bench and make some changes in the team. This match could be the chance for Chris Lynn to perform with the bat. Quinton de Kock has struggled and has managed mere 47 runs from four games. Lynn has played in MI’s first match of the season and hit a 49. Also, Rohit could give a go-to leg spinner Piyush Chawla. The spinner could provide good support to Rahul Chahar on slow spinning pitches of Delhi.

Threats: On slow tracks on Chennai, MI managed just two wins from five games. The team has now shifted to Delhi where it is slated to play four matches. The pitch conditions are not going to be much different from those at Chepauk. If the team learns to adapt and play on slow tracks then the team could be in for another tough leg. The team has to win at least three of the four games in Delhi. Looking at the form and the skills of the MI players, that looks a bit difficult.

SWOT for RR

Strengths: If there is one area where the team seems to be fairing well is bowling. Chris Morris has picked 9 wickets. Young pacer Chetan Sakariya is emerging as one of the find of the tournaments and has picked 7 wickets. Jaydev Unadkat was good in his comeback match and had picked a four-for. Mustafizur Rahman has 4 wickets and has ability to bowl variations to outfox the batsmen. RR bowlers would know that MI batsmen are already having a tough season.

Weaknesses: Batting has let the team down so far. Except for Sanju Samson’s hundred and David Miller’s half-century, no other batsmen has managed to come up with performances worth mentioning. The opposition bowlers are having an easy time against the RR batting. If other batsmen don’t step up now, then it would be difficult for the team to put together a string of wins.

Opportunities: Not many teams enjoy a good head-to-head record over the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. In such a scenario, the team could derive confidence from the fact that it has not led MI nose ahead in head-to-head comparison. In fact, RR has a handsome record over MI in recent past. In the last six matches between the two sides, RR have eked out five wins. Going by the history and form of MI, this is the opportunity for RR to get its campaign back on track.

Threats: RR has just four overseas players remaining in its squad. The team has not announced coming in of any new player so far. Team captain Sanju Samson is under criticism for his indifferent form with the bat. The team at the moment is staring at the threat of losing a grip on its campaign due to absence of quality overseas players and an underperforming skipper.

Head-to-Head

Matches played:23

MI: 11

RR: 11

No Result: 1

Form Guide (last five matches)

MI: L-L-W-W-L

RR: W-L-L-W-L

Team News

RR are left with just four overseas players. The team had lost the services of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes due to injuries. Last week, Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye have pulled out of the tournament sighting bio-bubble fatigue. The four foreign players that remain with RR are Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller and Mustafizur Rahman. These four players are getting regular starts in the team. However, the team management has now written to the other Indian Premier League franchises seeking player loans.

MI have no fitness concerns.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Chris Morris, Jasprit Bumrah, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar

Impact player for MI

Rohit Sharma: The team would be relying on the experience of its skipper Rohit Sharma to bolster a fragile batting. With 201 runs, Rohit is MI’s leading run-scorer this season and has one fifty and is accumulating runs at an average of 40.20. Rohit has also hit the most sixes for an MI batter this year. With other batsmen failing, it is now on Rohit to turn the tide around with his bat.

Impact player for RR

Chris Morris: RR will be again looking to its star overseas player Chris Morris to lead by example. The South African all-rounder has played a key role in the two wins that that team has mustered this season so far. First Morris hit a brisk 36* against DC in a tricky chase. Then in the team win over KKR, Morris ripped apart KKR’s batting order with four wickets. At the moment, Morris is looking like the only genuine match-winner in the team.