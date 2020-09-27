Can RR rule Sharjah again? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis

The Rajasthan Royals face a tough IPL 2020 opponent in Kings XI Punjab in match nine of the Indian Premier League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In its previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, RR's batsmen ran riot and posted an imposing 216/7, which is the highest total of the season so far. Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith showed their class. There were some lusty blows from Jofra Archer lower down the order. The bowling unit also clicked with three wickets for Rahul Tewatia and one each for Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran.

After a tied match loss against the Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab rebounded with a win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP skipper KL Rahul hammered the RCB bowlers to all parts during the course of a record-breaking century. Rahul remained unbeaten on 132 and KXIP reached 206. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin picked up three scalps each.

Expect another run fest in this next Sharjah match.

Follow DH's coverage of the Indian Premier League here

The SWOT for RR

Strengths: With the return of Jos Buttler, RR’s top four batsmen could be Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa. Smith and Samson are in form and dangerous with fresh fifties from the last match. RR’s batters have sent an ominous message to opponents and they need to keep the momentum going.

Weaknesses: RR need to string victories together to make a push for the playoffs. Batsmen other than Smith and Samson need to step up.

Opportunities: Rahul Tewatia should work hard to grab wickets in every match and leave a mark this season.

Threats: With Buttler coming in, RR need to find a batting order that works for them while being flexible and springing surprises. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler, Smith, Samson and Uthappa are a formidable top order but does the line-up fall off a cliff after that?

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: KXIP's top order have made the start they need. Mayank Agarwal scored a wonderful fifty in the first match and Rahul’s century followed in the next clash. The rest of the order needs to provide the batting support required if the two of them fail.

Weaknesses: Glenn Maxwell has scored only six runs in two matches. Maxwell's form is vital to carry the weight of the middle and lower order. Right now, the middle order appears weak.

Opportunities: Rahul could make a name for himself as India's best white-ball keeper-batsman. That will give Rishabh Pant a fight for a place in India’s ODI XI.

Threats: The middle and lower order haven't spent much time in the middle. Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran need to find their footing.

Head to head:

Matches played: 19

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Kings XI Punjab: 10

Last five matches (most recent first):

Rajasthan Royals: W-NR-W-W-L

Kings XI Punjab: W-L-L-L-W

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 29 degrees celsius. The sky will be clear and the humidity could exceed 70%. Light winds could blow in the evening.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

KL Rahul, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (wk), Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi

Team news

Buttler should start in the playing XI. Ben Stokes remains unavailable and it's looking more and more like he will miss this RR season. KXIP should have all their players available for selection.

Impact player for RR

Jos Buttler: In the 250 T20 matches that Buttler has played, he has scored 5,903 runs at a strike rate of 144.75 and average of 30.90. His presence in the XI will take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of Steve Smith.

Impact player for KXIP

Mohammad Shami: The Indian pacer has taken 4 wickets and has not given away too many runs in the two matches so far. His form with the ball is important for KXIP in the Powerplays and the death overs.

Betting odds (bet365)

Rajasthan Royals: 9/10

Kings XI Punjab: 9/10

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.