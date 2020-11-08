Can SRH swat aside tentative DC? | IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis

The Delhi Capitals face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the play-offs at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A place in the IPL 2020 final is at stake. Here's our analysis.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: DC have a very good bowling attack but they need to deliver consistently. Kagiso Rabada is the season's second-highest wicket-taker with 25 scalps and Anrich Nortje has unleashed fiery pace to get 20 wickets. The spin duo of R Ashwin and Axar Patel have together snatched up 21 wickets. Marcus Stoinis has also been a decent bowling option.

Weaknesses: The batting is in complete disarray. Only three batsmen have got fifties in the last three matches. DC have lost 40 wickets in their last five matches with an average loss of eight wickets per match. The top order seems to have lost their form together.

Opportunities: Delhi have the chance to play in their first IPL final.

Threats: They are stuck in a rut and do not seem to know the way out. That could mean big trouble in a knockout match.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The big players like David Warner, Jason Holder and Kane Williamson have stepped up at the right time. Add Rashid Khan into the mix and they have a good line-up of match-winners. This is their moment to shine.

Weaknesses: The injury to Wriddhiman Saha has caused an issue at the top of the order as his replacement Shreevats Goswami doesn't have enough matches under his belt. So, the burden of leading from the front will be on David Warner's shoulders.

Opportunities: They've won four matches in a row and they have a chance to reach their second final in three years. They should raise their game in each knockout to bag another title.

Threats: They've played a series of must-win matches one after another. Will they run out of steam soon?

Head to head:

Matches played: 17

Delhi Capitals: 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11

Last five matches (most recent first):

Delhi Capitals: L-W-L-L-L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-W-W-W-L

What happened in their league phase clashes?

Hyderabad has beaten Delhi in both league matches this season.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, T Natarajan

Team news

No injuries reported from either camp.

Ground conditions

The sky will be clear with the temperature around 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 63% with evening winds.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: He has slipped to the second spot in the Purple Cap list but he has been at forefront of DC's best performances this season. Rabada’s overs could be the game-changing moments in the match for DC.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: He has got 19 scalps so far. Among the season's 10 leading wicket-takers, his economy of 5.3 is the best. Rashid’s performance has also often changed the fortunes of the team.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.