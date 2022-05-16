DC can't repeat the mistakes against PBKS: Kuldeep

Can't afford to repeat the earlier mistakes in clash against PBKS: DC's Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 16 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 14:59 ist
Delhi Capitals' wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Capitals are treating their penultimate league game of the Indian Premier League against Punjab Kings later on Monday as a do-or-die clash, with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav saying that the team still have their playoff hopes alive provided they don't repeat the mistakes they have "committed in the competition so far".

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth on the IPL table with 12 points from 12 games, the same as Punjab Kings, but the Delhi franchise has a better net run rate (NRR).

Speaking ahead of their match at the DY Patil stadium, Kuldeep Yadav said, "This is a do-or-die situation for us. We have performed well in the tournament, but we have lost some close games. We have to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes we have committed in the competition so far."

The spinner said that starting on a firm footing, either with the bat or ball, would be crucial.

"We have prepared well for our match. We are considering the game as a knockout match for us. It will be important for us to get off to a good start, whether we bat or bowl first. It'll also be crucial for us to assess the conditions well."

The wrist-spinner also praised the Punjab team, saying there are no weak teams in the tournament.

"Punjab Kings are a good side. There are a lot of good players in the team. They batted very well in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. There's no weak team in T20s. Anybody can put up a big score or take wickets on any given day."

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Capitals
Punjab Kings
Kuldeep Yadav
Sports News
Cricket
IPL 2022
Indian Premier League

What's Brewing

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

PSG's Mbappe crowned Ligue 1's best player for 3rd time

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

This gram panchayat VP drives Swaccha Vahini vehicle

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

‘Change-proof’ Carnatic concerts

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

Facebook: From Harvard dorm to global phenomenon

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

DH Toon | Avoid Airport roads during Rahul's padayatra!

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Srikanth rates Thomas Cup win as 'one of the biggest'

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

Google to remove 900k abandoned apps from Play Store

 