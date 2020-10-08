Can't police batsmen forever, says Ravichandran Ashwin on Mankading warning to Aaron Finch

On his YouTube channel, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin addressed the latest Mankading incident in the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a video with analyst Prasanna Agoram and comedian Praveen Kumar, he said that he knew that someone would back up since one side of the boundary was longer and a batman would require some courage to hit boundaries and sixes.

"Boundaries aren't that easy, They had batsmen who could run quick and convert ones to twos, so I knew it would happen. As I was on my run-up and was about to jump, there was a gold helmet floating in front of me. I stopped and considered knocking the bails off but he was still outside the crease and staring at me. He's been a good friend in Kings XI Punjab, so thought for some time and let it slide as a final warning," said the off-spinner.

Adding to this, he said that, punishments must be severe for being outside the crease before the ball is delivered. "Dock 10 runs for getting outside the crease, nobody will do it. Getting batsmen out this way doesn't require skill, it is not a skill but there are no options left for bowlers either," he said.

He concluded the portion of the video with a Tamil proverb, "If thieves don't correct themselves, thievery can't be eradicated." He said that his policing won't make a difference until batsmen stop the practice.

Ashwin, in his first over of the match against RCB on Oct. 5, had the opportunity to take Finch's wicket with Mankading but refrained. Finch was clearly out of the crease by a few yards but Ashwin simply gave the Aussie limited-overs captain a warning. He then went back to the start of his run-up.

The rare mode of dismissal was named after India's Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia's Bill Brown by removing the bails at the bowler's end during the 1947 Sydney Test.